OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS OSP BOILER PLANT AND OCE WAREHOUSE RAIN DRAINS Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

CALL FOR BIDS

The Oregon Department of Corrections is seeking bids for the OSP Boiler Plant and OCE Warehouse Rain Drains. The Invitation to Bid document, specifications and drawings are available from OREGONBUYS as download documents – Bidders are encouraged to bring all documents to the pre-bid meeting as they will not be provided. A MANDATORY pre-bid conference will be held on 06/17/2025 at the “official time” of 9:00 AM Local Time. Located at 2605 State Street, Salem, OR 97310.

Bidders are required to submit the LEDS by the stated deadline. No blue denim, camouflage, tight fitting or low midriff clothing is permitted. All bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting and site visit in its entirety. General Contractors are highly encouraged to bring Sub-Contractors and Suppliers as a second site visit MAY NOT be available.

The single point of contact is (Dustin.M.Sculatti@doc.oregon.gov) at (503) 510-5285; alternate point of contact: Ryan Kirtley (Ryan.N.Kirtley@doc.oregon.gov) at (971) 707-0238.

For call centers: For further assistance please call the OregonBuys 888-472-9102 or support.oregonbuys@oregon.gov

OPPORTUNITY: # S-29100-00013687

