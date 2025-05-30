MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON STRATEGIC TREATMENT AND ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM WRAPAROUND SERVICES
Published 6:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
STRATEGIC TREATMENT AND ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM WRAPAROUND SERVICES
Proposals due: July 2, 2025 @ 4:00 PM
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-190-2025
Sourcing Event Name: Strategic Treatment and Engagement Program Wraparound Services
Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: July 2, 2025
Pre-Proposal Conference: There will be an Optional pre-proposal conference for this sourcing event on June 6, 2025 at 11:00AM PT
Google Meet joining info
Video call link:
Or dial: (US) +1 662-532-9116
PIN: 916 334 790#
Strategic Treatment and Engagement Program Wraparound Services
SUMMARY: The Department of Community Justice (DCJ) is seeking a provider to provide individual wraparound peer support and evidence based cognitive behavioral interventions to DCJ clients ages 18 and over who are engaged in the Strategic Treatment and Engagement Program (STEP).
RFP AVAILABILITY:
To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.
Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.
Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING
Published May 30, 2025
08/03/18 Ad to Newspaper – RFP