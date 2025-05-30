MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON STRATEGIC TREATMENT AND ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM WRAPAROUND SERVICES Published 6:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-190-2025

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: July 2, 2025

Pre-Proposal Conference: There will be an Optional pre-proposal conference for this sourcing event on June 6, 2025 at 11:00AM PT

Google Meet joining info

Video call link:

meet.google.com/mpp-pgde-avf

Or dial: (US) +1 662-532-9116

PIN: 916 334 790#

SUMMARY: The Department of Community Justice (DCJ) is seeking a provider to provide individual wraparound peer support and evidence based cognitive behavioral interventions to DCJ clients ages 18 and over who are engaged in the Strategic Treatment and Engagement Program (STEP).

RFP AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING

