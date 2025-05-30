METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
Published 6:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025
METRO COUNCIL PRESIDENT’S WORK GROUP ON FUTURE SHS IMPLEMENTATION
4:00 p.m., Monday, June 2nd, 2025
The June 2nd Metro Council President’s Work Group on Future Supportive Housing Services (SHS) Implementation will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom –Webinar ID: 856 5978 6862:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85659786862
Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION – CANCELED
The June 3rd, 2025 Council Work Session is canceled.
METRO COUNCIL MEETING
10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 5th, 2025
The June 5th Council Meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)
For more agendas & information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
