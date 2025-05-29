NOTICE OF LEGISLATIVE PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL: CFEC PARKING COMPLIANCE AND STANDARDS REFORM, CASE FILE LP25-0002 Published 11:55 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

PLANNING COMMISSION:

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, beginning at 6 pm, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the CFEC Parking Compliance and Standards Reform, and will consider whether to recommend to City Council adoption of the Development Code amendments.

You will not receive another notice unless you: submit a request in writing or by phone, or submit testimony or sign-in at the hearing.

CITY COUNCIL:

On Monday, July 21, 2025, beginning at 7 pm, the City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the CFEC Parking Compliance and Standards Reform, after which it may make the final decision.

The hearings will take place at Wilsonville City Hall, 29799 SW Town Center Loop East. A complete copy of the project record, including staff report, findings, and recommendations, will be available online and at City Hall for viewing seven (7) days prior to each public hearing.

SUMMARY OF PROPOSAL:

Wilsonville is updating its Development Code to align with Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) Program related to parking, which aims to reduce pollution, improve walkability, and promote efficient land use. Required changes include reforming parking minimums and maximums, updating EV and bike parking standards, and enhancing parking lot design requirements to be more climate friendly.

HOW TO COMMENT:

Oral or written testimony may be presented at the public hearings. Written comment on the proposal is also welcome prior to the public hearings. To have your written comments or testimony distributed to the Planning Commission before the meeting, it must be received by 2 pm on June 3, 2025. Direct written comments to Mandi Simmons, Administrative Assistant, 29799 SW Town Center Loop East, Wilsonville, Oregon, 97070 or msimmons@wilsonvilleoregon.gov

Note: Assistive Listening Devices (ALD) are available for persons with impaired hearing and can be scheduled for this meeting. The City will endeavor to provide qualified sign language interpreters and/or bilingual interpreters, without cost, if requested at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. To obtain such services, please call Mandi Simmons, Administrative Assistant at (503) 682-4960.