75 years later, Hillsboro’s Reedville Cafe welcomes new ownership Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Reedville Cafe, a Hillsboro favorite, turned 75 this year — and with that milestone comes a new chapter.

In April, Tim Sapa officially took the reins of the classic American diner off Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway, stepping in after decades of ownership by the Van Beveren family.

Known for its hearty comfort fare — from omelets, pancakes and Benedicts in the morning to burgers, burritos and pastas later in the day — Reedville Cafe has long held its place as a neighborhood go-to, serving up nostalgic charm with broad appeal.

The business first opened its doors in 1934 as the Shack Tavern. Al and Polly Van Beveren took over in 1950, and in 1990, it was rebranded as the Reedville Cafe. Rick Van Beveren has operated the restaurant for nearly 50 years, continuing the legacy after his father’s passing.

Rick Van Beveren, a former Hillsboro city councilor, “believes it is the right time to bring in a new owner who will continue to give it the attention and energy it deserves for many years to come,” the restaurant shared in a release.

Originally from Minnesota, Sapa brings 35 years of restaurant operations experience, including two decades in Colorado. After moving to Gaston in September 2024, he discovered the opportunity through a mutual connection.

“It’s been a fun process, and I’m very grateful and blessed,” Sapa said.

Don’t expect big changes. Sapa said he plans to maintain the food, service and atmosphere that have made Reedville Cafe a local institution — while slowly building for the future.

“We’re going to stick with the basics that built this business and enhance the menu,” he said. “It’s simple food, simply served.”

To celebrate the 75th anniversary and usher in the transition, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. June 12.

“We’re going to invite Rick and Cheryl (Van Beveren,) to help us cut the ribbon and mark the 75th anniversary of the business — and the passing of the torch from them to me,” Sapa said.