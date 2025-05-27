Year’s worth of free chicken, merch up for grabs for first customers at Hillsboro Jollibee Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Jollibee is just days away from opening its first Oregon location — and early bird eaters will score more than just fried chicken.

To celebrate its Hillsboro debut, the international fast-food chain is offering exclusive giveaways to the first 50 in-store customers and first 50 drive-thru guests each day from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, at 10875 N.E. Cornell Road in Tanasbourne Village.

Friday’s visitors will take home the biggest prize: a year’s worth of free Chickenjoy — Jollibee’s beloved crispy fried chicken — with one six-piece bucket per month for 12 months. Winners will also receive a limited-edition Jollibee T-shirt designed specifically for the opening.

Saturday’s giveaway features free red-and-white tote bags, while Sunday tops it off with a chance to snag Jollibee’s signature red bucket hats.

“We are very excited to continue expanding our footprint in the Pacific Northwest with the opening of our very first Jollibee in the state of Oregon — it has been a dream for a long time, and we’re thrilled to finally make it a reality in Hillsboro,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, business group head at Honeybee Foods Corporation, which does business as Jollibee.

The Filipino fast-food chain is world-renowned for its eclectic menu, serving up crispy fried chicken, sweet spaghetti and generously filled hand pies.

The Hillsboro location — which stands on the site of the former Chevys Fresh Mex — has been highly anticipated since plans were first announced in 2022.

“The Portland metro area has a vibrant food scene that embraces international flavors,” Dela Cruz said. “We can’t wait to introduce our joyfully unique dining experience to the area’s residents and visitors — especially those looking for something new and exciting.”

Jollibee Hillsboro will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and drive thru. Online ordering will launch in the weeks ahead, the company said.