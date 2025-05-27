PUBLIC NOTICE OF SPECIAL PROCUREMENT Riverdale School District Food Service Management Contract Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 1

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SPECIAL PROCUREMENT

Riverdale School District

Food Service Management Contract

Riverdale School District, acting through its Board as the Local Contract Review Board, hereby provides public notice of the approval of Special Procurement by Direct Award for Food Services. The District intends to use this special procurement process to directly negotiate a food service management contract for the 2025–26 school year and beyond.

Please note: This is not a solicitation or opportunity to submit a proposal.

This notice is issued in accordance with Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 279B.085(5) and 279B.400, and Oregon Administrative Rules (OAR) 125-247-0287, 125-247-0700, and 137-047-0700. Any affected person may protest the approval of this Special Procurement.

To submit a protest, an affected person must deliver a written statement to the Business Manager within seven (7) calendar days from the date of this notice. The protest must include:

A detailed statement of the legal and factual grounds for the protest; A description of the resulting harm to the affected person; and The relief requested.

All protests must be clearly labeled and include “Protest of Special Procurement – Food Services” and submitted by mail or email.

MAIL

Riverdale School District

Attn: Nicole Bassen, Business Manager

11733 S Breyman Avenue

Portland, OR 97219

EMAIL

Subject Line: Protest of Special Procurement – Food Services

nbassen@riverdale.k12.or.us

Comments must be received by Tuesday June 3, 2025.

If no protests are received within the stated period, the District will proceed with the special procurement process as described.

Published May 27, 2025.