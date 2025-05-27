NOTICE OF WEST LINN-WILSONVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET HEARING Published 10:27 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District 3Jt will hold a public budget hearing on Monday, June 16, 2025, beginning at 6 p.m. at the District Administration Building at 22210 SW Stafford Road, Tualatin, OR 97062. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the budget approved by the West Linn-Wilsonville School District Budget Committee for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025. The 2025-26 Approved Budget is available on the West Linn-Wilsonville School District website: https://www.wlwv.k12.or.us/Page/254.

Published June 3, 2025 Business Tribune, June 4, 2025 West Linn Tidings & June 5, 2025 Wilsonville Spokesman