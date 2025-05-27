Newer Mount Hood eatery owners talk challenges, rewards of taking over longtime businesses Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In the past year, multiple institutions along the Mount Hood corridor have ended up under new ownership, with passionate and community oriented people at the helm to lead those businesses into the future.

Among these businesses are three well-loved eateries: The Rendezvous Grill and Taproom, El Burro Loco and The Whistle Stop.

Who’s who at the ‘Vous

The Rendezvous — lovingly referred to as The ‘Vous —- changed hands in December from its founders Tom and Susie Anderson to Tim Healy and Alex Steinmetz on Dec. 1, 2024, after nearly 30 years. The Andersons announced their intention to sell and retire in September 2022.

Both Healy and Steinmetz have past experience in the food industry, with Steinmetz working more than a decade in front-of-house positions and Healy working in kitchens seasonally for years.

The ‘Vous was actually the first restaurant the couple ate at while house shopping on Mount Hood in 2019. And now, six months after taking ownership, they happily welcome in newcomers and longtime regulars alike on a daily basis.

“From a numbers standpoint, we’re doing similar numbers to what the previous owners were doing last year,” Steinmetz said. “Springtime on the mountain is always tough, but we’ve been trying to implement new programs and specials to bring people in.”

The couple’s specials are intentionally seasonal so the ingredients remain as fresh as possible. This season The ‘Vous has a citrus tequila shrimp and a miso-glazed black cod already on the menu, along with a cottage pie and a bison chili.

“So far we’ve had a lot of positive responses,” Steinmetz explained. “Sometimes people can be a little disappointed that some of their favorites cycle on and off the menu with the seasons, but we’re always trying to innovate and use local and seasonal items to provide delicious options.”

Besides their seasonal specials, the couple reintroduced lunch hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday a few months ago, “which has allowed us to bring some new menu options forward.”

“We’ve added a pork belly bahn mi, a pork belly cubano, and a Nashville Fried Chicken sandwich,” Steinmetz said. “We’re getting ready to launch our summer menu, with more seasonal fish options, fresh local salads, as well as a seasonal tapas menu.”

Healy and Steinmetz consider themselves fortunate to have connected with Tom and Susie Anderson when they did. The couple had always had ideas of going into business, and Steinmetz had worked as a server at The ‘Vous in the past.

“To us, taking over the Rendezvous was bigger than just taking on a restaurant or business, for us it was a greater chance to be involved in the community,” Steinmetz explained. “This past spring we hosted monthly ‘Science Pub’ nights where the local Forest Service came and discussed fire safety and history on the mountain. We’re hoping to bring these back come fall. I think coming into such a well-known establishment can be scary. So many people are afraid to see the place they love change, so finding a balance between growth and gradual change without losing what makes it so special is a challenge. However, I can’t imagine trying to start from scratch. I am so glad that we have an established patronage that gives us so much support.”

“Although summer is our busy time, we’ll be bringing in more community events come fall,” she added. “In addition to the Science Pub, we’ll be doing fundraising nights where a portion of our sales will go towards local charities, calls to hang art from local artists, and even some live music, stay tuned. We’re also trying to actively work with community members, so if you’re looking for a place to host a community event, let us know.”

Steinmetz works full-time for the Sandy and Hoodland libraries, helping out at The ‘Vous when she can. Running The ‘Vous is now Healy’s full-time job.

Previously Healy worked as a Sno-Cat operator at ski resorts on the mountain after leaving a similar position in Montana, where he and Steinmetz both grew up. Because recreation in White Fish, Mont., is seasonal at the resort, Healy was seasonally rotated into a kitchen position, where he gained his appreciation for the restaurant industry.

With the menu retaining many of its longtime hits, business has maintained at The ‘Vous under Healy and Steinmetz’ ownership. The couple expressed their appreciation for their neighbors who dine there regularly still, and for their fellow local business owners who show their support.

“We are a small community and it could easily feel competitive,” Steinmetz said. “The minute we announced that we were hoping to take over the Rendezvous we had nothing but a warm welcome from other business owners. There’s been so much advice and sharing of resources. We’ve always taken the notion that it’s collaboration over competition and that there is more than enough to go around.”

The hours at The ‘Vous are 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

They do take reservations for larger parties outside of those hours, but those interested must call and speak with them to see if they can accommodate.

“Being able to continue the legacy that is so well-known (is so rewarding),” Steinmetz said. “We want to ensure that we are doing the 30 years Tom, Susie and Katherine put in justice. We love when people want to spend their special occasions with us, and it’s so rewarding to hear when people have had an amazing experience. Nothing is more satisfying. We appreciate our patrons patience and grace as we take this on. It’s a big learning curve for us and we always welcome constructive criticism and feedback. We really do want to provide a great experience.”

To contact The ‘Vous, call 503-622-6837. For more information, you can also visit the website at thevousgrill.com or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/thevousgrill

El Burro Nuevo

El Burro Loco, which has seen many owners, has now been under the leadership of Antonia Garcia (no relation to any past owners) since summer of 2024. Garcia and his wife Betty are El Burro’s fifth (or sixth) owners, and have brought some Michoacán-inspired eats to the menu.

The Garcias purchased El Burro in April 2024 after Antonio learned about the restaurant from a friend.

Over the years, reviews of the various owners have been mixed, so the Garcias are still working to establish their own brand and build a new reputation for the restaurant.

“Business has been a little bit better,” Antonio said as he comes up on a year of ownership. “It’s not been bad, but we’re not there yet. We’re waiting to see how we do in the summer, the busier season.”

So far, Antonio explained, people seem to really enjoy their enchiladas, the chile relleno, and their margaritas, which are made with in-house-made mix containing only fresh puree instead of syrups.

“We try to use better ingredients,” bartender and manager Barbara “Barbie” Brake explained. This means their coconut drinks also are made with fresh shaved coconut and coconut creme.

“We’re still trying to do our best on the food (and) provide a nice service and authentic Mexican food,” he added.

Among the more Michoacán-influenced dishes the Garcias have introduced to the El Burro regulars are mole and birria.

Antonio had worked in the restaurant industry managing franchises and kitchens of Baja Fresh and Red Robin among others for 30 years, but never owned his own restaurant before El Burro.

“I did want to own my own business since long ago,” Antonio said. “I did like the place and the area.”

Antonio has appreciated the slower pace of the mountain, which is different than that of Beaverton where he’s lived for years.

“I want to stay here,” Antonio said. “People are so nice and patient. They are so far very different.”

Antonio added that he wants to ensure customers have the best experience at El Burro possible and are happy with what they’re eating. So, if someone isn’t happy, he tries to cater to their taste while staying authentic.

“The fun is being with my coworkers here, my crew, and the people up here,” Antonio said earlier this year. “I feel really good being in a restaurant — like a fish in the water. I enjoy it here. I want people to come in and give us a chance to serve them and (for them) to try our food.”

El Burro Loco, 67211 E. Highway 26, Welches, has daily specials — like Fajita Fridays and Taco Tuesdays — and a happy hour from 2-5 p.m.

To stay up to date with El Burro Loco and the new team, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/ElBurroLocoWelches.

Whistle Stop gets new start

A longtime mountain resident and self-proclaimed ski bum, Tekla Schmidt has worked in the food industry for years, wearing many different hats: server, bartender, banquet host, cook. But she never dreamed of owning the Whistle Stop.

Then last February the opportunity for her to buy the business arose and felt too good to pass up.

“I’ve been a patron for years and never thought: ‘I want to own this place one day,’ but it was just kind of a twist of fate,” she explained.

Schmidt worked at the Whistle Stop for a few months before taking it over, and in the past year she’s learned a lot about the aspects of the industry she wasn’t as knowledgeable about.

“I knew a lot about the food industry but not a lot about business,” she admitted.

In her tenure thus far, Schmidt said its been the support of other local business owners that’s helped her learn and chart a path forward at the Whistle Stop.

“I think we’re a really tight-knit community and we really take care of each other,” she explained. “It’s not a spirit of competition around here.”

Other than learning more about the behind-the-scenes business aspect of running a restaurant, Schmidt said one of the bigger challenges of her ownership has been inflation.

“Prices have been going up so drastically recently,” she explained. “And I didn’t want as a new owner to raise prices right off the bat.”

“I’ve also never had a staff before, and now I’ve got like my 14 children,” she joked.

All that aside, she’s excited about the future of the Whistle Stop, and trying to bring back activities like karaoke and live music to the space.

“I’m trying to bring back more fun to the mountain post-COVID,” Schmidt said.

That said, the menu that people have come to expect has gone fairly unchanged.

Despite being a bar, the Whistle Stop has long been known by locals for its breakfast dishes like homemade biscuits and gravy, chicken-fried steak and omelets. And Miss Kaye’s Bloody Marys.

“It’s a good place to cure a hangover from the night before,” Schmidt joked. (Though the Whistle Stop could also be where you got the hangover in the first place. Think of it as a one-stop shop.)

Schmidt has been happy to see regulars continue to frequent the restaurant and “how supportive the community and our customers have been.”

“Everyone has a kind word for me and wishes me the best,” Schmidt added.

And in turn, Schmidt invests back into the community through sponsoring the Sandy High snowboarding team, donating raffle items to the Hoodland Women’s Club and other community causes, and more.

“I haven’t said ‘no’ yet,” she explained. “I’m happy to be in a position to serve my community.”