Into a world of whimsy: McMenamins Grand Lodge marks quarter century of eclectic offerings Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

If a hotel were dreamt up by a historian, decorated by a psychedelic visionary, and run by a brewer with a taste for live music and lore, you’d land somewhere close to McMenamins Grand Lodge.

It’s been 25 years since the Forest Grove hotel first started checking in overnight guests — though calling it a “hotel stay” doesn’t quite capture the experience.

A night at the Grand Lodge feels more like stepping into a vivid reverie: guests stumble into secret stairwells hidden behind unassuming walls, roam hallways awash in kaleidoscopic art and stroll through lush gardens with a pint in hand.

Like many McMenamins properties, the space wasn’t always a place to sip a beer or catch a show. The stately brick-and-columned structure opened in 1922 as the Masonic and Eastern Star Home, where aging members of the fraternal order would retire.

And with that storied past comes a reputation for hauntings. Guests, employees and visitors have long shared (mostly harmless) accounts of the paranormal — unexplained chills, giggling children and mysteriously rearranged rooms.

But ghostly rumors aside, the Grand Lodge conjures its own kind of spirit: one where people can watch a movie, soak in a saltwater pool beneath the stars, or share a meal in a place that blurs the line between the historic and the otherworldly.

A night at the lodge

Each of the 90 rooms at the Grand Lodge tells its own story — especially on the third floor, where that’s quite literal.

Upstairs, dimly lit rooms are themed around literary works discovered in the hotel’s attic, with wall-spanning illustrations and hand-painted headboards paying tribute to classics like “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

To get to the second floor, guests might push through a false wall into a neon-lit grotto painted with stalactites — entering hallways fitting the brand’s signature aesthetic in mosaic murals and curious portraits. Even the plumbing seems alive with faces embellishing pipes throughout the building.

One of the more iconic stays, Mike’s Lightbulb Room pays tribute to co-founder Mike McMenamin with a constellation of vintage lightbulbs arranged in a pattern mimicking the sheet music to the Grateful Dead’s “Uncle John’s Band.”

“It’s about having a good time and creating spaces,” General Manager Mathea Zietz said. “Those ideas come from everywhere — from the electricians, the architects, even just sitting around the table. We don’t want it to look cookie-cutter. We want it to be fun, a little quirky.”

Soak, sip and stay a while

When guests need a break from wandering the whimsically odd interior, Ruby’s Spa and Salon forms a different kind of escape.

The full-service spa provides facials, massages, manicures and more, with walk-ins welcome (though appointments are recommended). Spa visitors also receive complimentary access to the outdoor soaking pool — a serene, heated basin surrounded by lush greenery and natural rock formations.

“It’s very European in style,” Zietz said. “Just book an appointment and enjoy. Weekends are when we really highlight a lot of things out here.”

And of course, it wouldn’t be McMenamins without its signature drinks.

Guests can settle into the Ironwork Grill, a classic McMenamins-style pub located just off the main lobby, named for its ornate iron scrollwork. Inside, you’ll find amber light, vintage windows and shelves lined with books. The menu offers a wide range of brewpub staples — from French toast and omelets in the morning to burgers, pizzas and sandwiches for lunch and dinner.

Prefer to drink somewhere off the beaten path? Small bars are tucked throughout the lodge, each with its own atmosphere.

The Doctor’s Office Bar, a nod to the room’s former life as a dental clinic for Masonic residents, is now a cozy basement lounge with shuffleboard, pool and pinball beneath four TVs airing weekend games.

“It’s a great place to come down, play pool, play shuffleboard. It’s an escape. Also, phone service isn’t great down here, so you can put away the electronic devices for a minute,” Zietz added.

A short walk away, Bob’s Bar, named for the McMenamin brothers’ father, exudes cozy European bistro vibes — often soundtracked by tunes and live weekend performances. When bands play, the music spills out into the hallway as doors open wide and sound flows through the building.

For those seeking a breath of fresh air with their brew, Pat’s Corner offers a more relaxed outdoor hangout, with picnic tables under sprawling trees, often accompanied by live music and a pint-worthy sunset.

“The idea is to get you out of your room and not live in a hotel room; the idea is to get you out and about and having fun and enjoying experiences and talking to people that you probably would never talk to in the first place,” Zietz said.

A place to come together

Weddings, private events, you name it — the Grand Lodge has earned its reputation as a go-to venue for gatherings of all kinds.

Its outdoor concert venue has seen some prominent names grace the stage over the years, and 2025’s summer series is no exception — boasting headliners like indie icon Mac DeMarco, retro-pop duo Tennis, and Grammy-winners Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin.

“It’s always been about music,” Zietz said. “The concert series takes it to another level. The venue holds about 3,300 people — it’s a great way to see a band you really love in a very intimate setting.”

Even on a quieter weekend, you might catch a film in the second-floor theater where Masons once held grand assemblies. With plush armchairs up front and tables for food and drink in the back, the space screens both new releases and nostalgic favorites.

“The Grand Lodge is an experience. It’s what you’re looking for — relaxation, fun. From music to movies to just chilling,” Zietz said. “It’s about creating spaces — and those spaces can be anything. A bar. A room. Or just a moment outside.”