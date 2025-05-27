Construction to start soon on Lloyd District live music venue Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Work is scheduled to start soon on a new live music venue in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland.

Two concert promotion companies, the local Monqui Presents and the global AEG Presents, are partnering on the upcoming venue that will hold up to 4,250 people at the former Nordstrom’s store at Northeast Multnomah Street and 9th Avenue. The two of them announced that contruction will begin in June on Tuesday, May 27. They expect it to open in early 2027.

“This is a project we’ve been working on with Don and the AEG Presents team for about ten years now – we have a great site, excellent design, and most importantly a shared vision in making the audience and artist experience a truly great one. We are extremely fortunate and excited about this partnership and thrilled to bring this venue to Portland,” Monqui Presents co-founder Mike Quinn said when the project was first revealed in July 2024.

“Portland is such a phenomenal community — our space fits perfectly into the fabric of the robust music scene to offer options for national, regional and local artists that do not exist now. Get ready, we are so excited,” Don Strasburg, AEG Presents’ East Portland. president of the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, said.

Works Progress Architecture, the firm behind the Buckman neighborhood’s Hotel Grand Stark and Jupiter NEXT, will build the 68,000 square-foot facility. It will offer the “ultimate live experience” with “state-of-the-art acoustics,” the announcement said.

When finished, it will be one of two new live music venues in East Portland. The Live Nation promotion company has obtained permits to build a 62,000-square-foot facility on Southeast Water Avenue between Salmon Street and Main Street, with a maximum capacity of 3,500 attendees. They are working with two Portland companies, Colas Development Group and Beam Development, It is scheduled to open in 2026.

MusicPortland, a nonprofit local music advocacy organization, appealed Live Music’s construction permit to the City Council, which rejected the challenge last October.