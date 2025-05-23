MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON INVERNESS JAIL – CCTV REPLACEMENT

Published 6:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

By kristinehumphries

 

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON 

INVERNESS JAIL – CCTV REPLACEMENT

Proposals due: July 1, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing  Event No.: RFP-157-2025 

Sourcing Event Name: Inverness Jail – CCTV Replacement

Proposals due by 2:00 P.M. on: July 1, 2025 

MANDATORY Pre-proposal Conference: Monday, June 2, 2025 – 9:00 am

https://meet.google.com/nmy-jwui-zpf 

Or dial: (US) +1 470-242-8694 PIN: 681 121 733# 

MANDATORY Site Visit: Thursday, June 5, 2025 – 9:00 am

11540 NE Inverness Dr.

Portland, OR 97220 

Inverness Jail – CCTV Replacement 

SUMMARY:  

At Inverness Jail, replace the existing PLC, touch screen, intercom, CCTV systems & system firmware &  software. Upgrade the existing CCTV system including camera replacements. 

RFP AVAILABILITY: 

To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for  new business opportunities. 

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers  will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not  after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event. 

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request  for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the  Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so. 

MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING

Published: May 23, 2025.

