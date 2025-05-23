MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON INVERNESS JAIL – CCTV REPLACEMENT Published 6:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

INVERNESS JAIL – CCTV REPLACEMENT

Proposals due: July 1, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-157-2025

Sourcing Event Name: Inverness Jail – CCTV Replacement

Proposals due by 2:00 P.M. on: July 1, 2025

MANDATORY Pre-proposal Conference: Monday, June 2, 2025 – 9:00 am

https://meet.google.com/nmy-jwui-zpf

Or dial: (US) +1 470-242-8694 PIN: 681 121 733#

MANDATORY Site Visit: Thursday, June 5, 2025 – 9:00 am

11540 NE Inverness Dr.

Portland, OR 97220

Inverness Jail – CCTV Replacement

SUMMARY:

At Inverness Jail, replace the existing PLC, touch screen, intercom, CCTV systems & system firmware & software. Upgrade the existing CCTV system including camera replacements.

RFP AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING

Published: May 23, 2025.