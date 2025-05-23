METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION

Published 6:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

By kristinehumphries

 

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION – CANCELED 

The May 27th, 2025 Council Work Session is canceled. 

METRO POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE 

5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 

The May 28th meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 958 8991 6633: https://zoom.us/j/95889916633 

METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED 

10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 29th, 2025 

The May 29th, 2025 Council Meeting is canceled. 

TAX SUPERVISION AND CONSERVATION COMMITTEE HEARING

11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 29th, 2025 

The May 29th Tax Supervision and Conservation Committee Hearing will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: 

https://zoom.us/j/615079992 

Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free) 

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx 

Published May 23, 2025.

