METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION – CANCELED

The May 27th, 2025 Council Work Session is canceled.

METRO POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 28th, 2025

The May 28th meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 958 8991 6633: https://zoom.us/j/95889916633

METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED

10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 29th, 2025

The May 29th, 2025 Council Meeting is canceled.

TAX SUPERVISION AND CONSERVATION COMMITTEE HEARING

11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 29th, 2025

The May 29th Tax Supervision and Conservation Committee Hearing will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free)

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

