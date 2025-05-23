METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
Published 6:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION – CANCELED
The May 27th, 2025 Council Work Session is canceled.
METRO POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 28th, 2025
The May 28th meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 958 8991 6633: https://zoom.us/j/95889916633
METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED
10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 29th, 2025
The May 29th, 2025 Council Meeting is canceled.
TAX SUPERVISION AND CONSERVATION COMMITTEE HEARING
11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 29th, 2025
The May 29th Tax Supervision and Conservation Committee Hearing will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free)
For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Published May 23, 2025.