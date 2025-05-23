CLACKAMAS COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY MOUNT TALBERT PAVING PROJECT Published 6:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

CLACKAMAS COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY

MOUNT TALBERT PAVING PROJECT

Bids due: June 11, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID #2025-52

May 20, 2025

Clackamas County (“County”) through its Board of County Commissioners is accepting sealed bids for the Mount Talbert Paving Project until June 11, 2025, 2:00 PM, Pacific Time, (“Bid Closing”) at the following location:

Bidding Documents can be downloaded from the state of Oregon procurement website (“OregonBuys”) at the following address: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/view/login/login.xhtml, Document No.S-C01010- 00013918.

Prospective Bidders will need to sign in to download the information and that information will be accumulated for a Plan Holder’s List. Prospective Bidders are responsible for obtaining any Addenda from Website listed above.

Submitting Proposals: Bid Locker

Proposals will only be accepted electronically thru a secure online bid submission service, Bid Locker. Email submissions to Clackamas County email addresses will no longer be accepted.

Completed proposal documents must arrive electronically via Bid Locker located at https://bidlocker.us/a/clackamascounty/BidLocker . Bid Locker will electronically document the date and time of all submissions. Completed documents must arrive by the deadline indicated in Section 1 or as modified by Addendum. LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Proposers must register and create a profile for their business with Bid Locker in order to submit for this project. It is free to register for Bid Locker. Proposers with further questions concerning Bid Locker may review the Vendor’s Guide located at https://www.clackamas.us/how-to-bid-on-county-projects .

Engineers Estimate: $973,000.00

Contact Information

Procurement Process and Technical Questions: Tralee Whitley at TWhitley@clackamas.us

Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the above Delivery address after the Bid Closing. Bid results will also be posted to the OregonBuys listing shortly after the opening.

To be eligible for award under this Invitation to Bid, bidders (prime contractors) must submit a prequalification application (either ODOT or County) to the County at least two business days prior to the Bid Closing. County will reject bids from bidders who are not prequalified for the class of work indicated prior to the Bid Closing. Bidders must be prequalified in Asphalt Concrete Paving (ACP), Temporary Traffic Control (TTC), and Miscellaneous Highway Appurtenances (MHA).

State Prevailing Wage

Prevailing Wage Rates requirements apply to this Project because the maximum compensation for all Owner-contracted Work is more than $50,000. Contractor and all subcontractors shall comply with the provisions of ORS 279C.800 through 279C.870, relative to Prevailing Wage Rates. The Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) wage rates and requirements set forth in the following BOLI booklet (and any listed amendments to that booklet), which are incorporated herein by reference, apply to the Work authorized under this Agreement:

PREVAILING WAGE RATES for Public Works Contracts in Oregon, January 5, 2025 and amended on April 5, 2025, which can be downloaded at the following web address:

http://www.oregon.gov/boli/WHD/PWR/Pages/pwr_state.aspx The Work will take place in Clackamas County, Oregon.

Clackamas County encourages bids from Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Businesses.

Published May 23, 2025.