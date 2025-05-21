University of Oregon celebrates grand opening of Portland campus Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The University of Oregon will celebrate the newly renovated Portland campus with a grand opening event featuring UO President Karl Scholz, UO Portland Vice President Jane Gordon, other guests and elected officials.

The event is set to run from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 29, at the UO Portland campus, 2800 N.E. Liberty St.

“The UO Portland campus represents an important step forward in strengthening our ability to serve students, our state and the nation,” Scholz said. “We’re proud to build on the UO’s long-standing legacy and vibrant history in Portland and the surrounding region.”

The university acquired the former Concordia University campus in Northeast Portland in June 2022. The purchase was made possible by a $400 million donation from Connie and Steve Ballmer, which also launched the Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health.

The campus underwent significant renovation to address health, safety and deferred maintenance, according to a press release, including the creation of modern classrooms and labs.

The campus includes more than 20 buildings on 400,000 square feet of space.

As part of the grand opening, guests can take a self-guided tour of the campus and learn about academic programs, students and faculty. Food and drinks will be provided.

Find out more at pdx.uoregon.edu/grand-opening.