‘Yes’ votes hold narrow lead in Mt. Hood Community College bond decision Published 8:22 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

UPDATE: History might be set if a new trend continues to hold strong, providing vital infrastructure support for East Multnomah County’s community college in a race that remains too close to call.

For Measure 26-258, the Mt. Hood Community College Bond, “Yes” continues to lead with 50.15% of votes; while “No” trailed with 49.85% of votes during the 2025 Special Election Tuesday evening, May 20. The results first flipped Wednesday evening, May 21, and continued to trend toward success with more than 42,000 votes counted by Thursday evening, May 22.

The automatic recount will trigger if the gap falls within 0.2% of the total votes cast. Right now that would be 84 votes — the latest difference was 130.

Of the three counties that make up the college’s sprawling district — Multnomah, Clackamas, Hood River — only Multnomah had a “Yes” majority with 51.86%. The most significant gap was in Clackamas County, where 56.84% were against the funding ask.

The $136 million bond is estimated to be 25 cents per $1,000 assessed home value, or about $5 per month for the average home owner. The goal is to update the 1970s-era facilities, which are in serious need of modernization and safety upgrades.

It’s not just a few cosmetic leaks in the roof, but critical infrastructure work that has been handled with duct tape and gumption for decades.

The last time the college passed a bond was more than half a century ago when the school was first built.

This story will be updated as more ballots are counted.