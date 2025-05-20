OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS WARNER CREEK CORRECTIONAL FACILITY BOILER REPLACEMENT Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

WARNER CREEK CORRECTIONAL FACILITY BOILER REPLACEMENT

CALL FOR BIDS

The Oregon Department of Corrections is seeking bids for the Warner Creek Correctional Facility Boiler Replacement. The Invitation to Bid document, specifications and drawings are available from OREGONBUYS as download documents – Bidders are encouraged to bring all documents to the pre-bid meeting as they will not be provided. A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be conducted at on 06/04/25 at 9:00 AM (PST) sharp, located at WCCF, 20654 Rabbit Hill Rd. Lakeview, OR 97630. Bidders are required to submit the LEDS by the stated deadline. No blue denim, camouflage, tight fitting or low midriff clothing is permitted. All bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting and site visit in its entirety. General Contractors are highly encouraged to bring Sub-Contractors and Suppliers as a second site visit MAY NOT be available.

The single point of contact is Ryan.N.Kirtley@doc.oregon.gov 971-707-0238

For call centers: For further assistance please call the OregonBuys 888-472-9102 or support.oregonbuys@oregon.gov

OPPORTUNITY: # S-29100-00013414

Published May 20, 2025.