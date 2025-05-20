ODOT OR47 SCRUB SEAL Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

OR47 SCRUB SEAL

Bids due: May 28, 2025 @ 11:00 AM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013617

Project name: OR47 Scrub Seal

Bid opening (bids due): May 28, 2025 @ 11:00 AM

ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 541-530-9480

Contact email: Terri.sinclair-olson@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published May 20, 2025.