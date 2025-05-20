ODOT OR47 SCRUB SEAL
OR47 SCRUB SEAL
Bids due: May 28, 2025 @ 11:00 AM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013617
Project name: OR47 Scrub Seal
Bid opening (bids due): May 28, 2025 @ 11:00 AM
ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 541-530-9480
Contact email: Terri.sinclair-olson@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published May 20, 2025.