METRO BLUE LAKE REGIONAL PARK IRRIGATION PUMP HOUSE Published 9:49 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Bids due: June 4, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

ITB 4463

Metro is inviting bids for Blue Lake Regional Park Irrigation Pump House.

Bids are due no later than 2:00 p.m. June 4, 2025 in Metro’s business offices at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, Attention: Deanna Podbielan, Procurement Analyst, ITB 4463. Responses will be opened publicly at that time.

A VOLUNTARY Pre-Bid Conference and walkthrough is scheduled for all potential prime and sub-contractors at the Blue Lake Regional Park’s east parking lot, 21224 NE Blue Lake Rd, Fairview, OR 97024 on May 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders and subcontractors are encouraged to attend the conference in order to gain information about the ITB requirements.

Blue Lake Regional Park is undergoing a series of bond-funded improvements, including utility improvements to support future park renovation plans. In a previous phase of work a new irrigation main line was installed and terminated at the existing well pump house. An assessment of the pump house in 2017 determined it was at “end of life” and did not meet seismic or accessibility code requirements for staff and equipment safety. The outdated well pump system is not functional and components to maintain a potable water system for the park are now obsolete.

Solicitation documents can be viewed and downloaded from Bid Locker (bidlocker.us)

All bidders submitting a bid for public improvements over $50,000 certify that they will pay and comply with the minimum prevailing wage requirements of ORS 279C.800-279C.870 and if applicable 40 U.S.C.276a.

Metro may accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, or waive irregularities not affecting substantial rights if such action is deemed in the public interest.

Metro extends equal opportunity to all persons and specifically encourages minority, women-owned, emerging small businesses and service disabled veteran owned businesses to access and participate in this and all Metro projects, programs and services. Metro Local Contract Review Board Rules require all Bidders to follow and document a specific outreach effort to State-certified Minority, Emerging. Women-owned and Service Disabled Veteran owned Businesses. Certification of good faith compliance and a declaration of any actual utilization pursuant to both programs are required at the time of Bid Opening.

Metro and its contractors will not discriminate against any person(s), employee or applicant for employment based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, political affiliation or marital status. Metro fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see www.oregonmetro.gov.

