CITY OF WEST LINN, OREGON 2025 9TH STREET SIDEWALK PROJECT (PW-25-06)

CITY OF WEST LINN, OREGON

2025 9TH STREET SIDEWALK PROJECT (PW-25-06)

Bids due: June 5, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION FOR BID

Sealed bids for the 2025 9th Street Sidewalk Project will be received by Clark Ide, Assistant City Engineer, at West Linn City Hall, 22500 Salamo Road, West Linn, Oregon, 97068 until 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 5, 2025, when bids shall be publicly opened and read. Bids received after 2:00 PM on said day will not be considered. First Tier Subcontractor Disclosure forms shall be submitted not later than 4:00 PM on the same day. Bids shall be clearly marked “2025 9th Street Sidewalk Project (PW-25-06).” Bids shall be valid for sixty (60) days following bid opening. An optional prospective bidders’ conference will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM at West Linn City Hall. Statements made by the City’s representatives at the prospective bidders’ conference are not binding upon the City unless confirmed by written addendum. This project is a public works project subject to ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

This project generally consists of installing approximately 200 lineal feet of retaining wall, 200 lineal feet of concrete curb and gutter, and 950 square feet of sidewalk on 9th Street between 5th Avenue and Volpp Street. Minor storm sewer installation, fence installation, and paving will also be part of the project scope. The Engineer’s estimate for this project is $198,850.

General project information may be accessed through the City of West Linn’s website at https://westlinnoregon.gov/publicworks/west-linn-bids-and-rfp-solicitations. Full Invitation to Bid, specifications and plans must be accessed and downloaded through OregonBuys. If you wish to receive any future addendums for this project, please login to the OregonBuys bid management website and add your company to the plan holders list. All questions and requests for clarifications must also be submitted through OregonBuys.

The City shall consider no bid unless the bidder is registered with the Oregon Construction Contractor Board and the bidder has complied with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements. The City of West Linn reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to postpone the award for 90 days, to delete certain items from the proposal, and to award the contract to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder.

