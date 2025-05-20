CITY OF MILWAUKIE ON-CALL CONSTRUCTION INSPECTION SERVICES Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

CITY OF MILWAUKIE

ON-CALL CONSTRUCTION INSPECTION SERVICES

Proposals Due: June 5, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The City of Milwaukie is seeking competitive proposals from qualified and experienced engineering firms for construction inspection services of public improvement and construction projects on an on-call, as needed basis.

City utilizes Bonfire Interactive for its eProcurement solution. To access the solicitation documents, be added to the distribution list for this solicitation’s automatic notices, and to submit proposals electronically, please visit https://milwaukieoregon.bonfirehub.com/ to login or register.

Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. PDT, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Proposals submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. There will be no formal opening of proposals.

Published May 20, 2025.