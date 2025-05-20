$421.3 million Tigard-Tualatin school bond failing, initial results show Published 8:21 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with 10 p.m. May 20 election results and a comment from Tigard-Tualatin School District Superintendent Iton Udosenata.)

Voters are leaning against a $421.3 million Tigard-Tualatin School District bond — earmarked for extensive renovations and the complete reconstruction of Fowler Middle School, according to initial figures from the Washington County Elections Division.

Early elections results, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, show the measure failing with 50.4% “no” votes and 49.6% “yes” votes.

“We’re watching the results closely and continuing to hope,” Iton Udosenata, Tigard-Tualatin School District superintendent, said. “There are still a lot of votes yet to count.”

Passage of the measure would mean the district will tear down the aging middle school, which opened in 1974, and construct a new school on adjacent athletic fields.

If all goes as planned, that could mean a potential opening of a new building in fall 2029.

The bond calls for an increase in property taxes of an estimated 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed value over the course of two decades — or about $300 annually for a median-priced home.

The bond also calls for major renovations to Bridgeport, Byrom, Durham and Mary Woodward elementary schools. Those modernizations are the second most costly part of the bond, with each of the four schools receiving about $25 million.

Voter approval also would mean an upgrade to school security and fire systems, provide modern technology and update curriculum, improve heating and ventilation systems and replace aging artificial turf on some athletic fields.