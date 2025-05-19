Wednesday hearing for planned 100-home subdivision in north Redmond Published 10:51 am Monday, May 19, 2025

The Redmond Urban Area Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at City Hall on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to evaluate a development proposed in north Redmond.

The applicant, Woodhill Homes, seeks to annex and develop nine acres at 900 NW Pershall Way with a subdivision containing 102 new residential lots, trails and open space areas. The community is invited to attend, observe and provide testimony for the commission’s consideration.

The public hearing will be live streamed at www.redmondoregon.gov/planningcommissionlive. Anyone persons interested in attending and providing testimony virtually must pre-register at planredmond@redmondoregon.gov before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Find out more about the project or how to submit testimony by contacting Morgan Snyder, the city’s senior long-range planner, at (541) 504-3062 or email morgan.snyder@redmondoregon.gov or visit www.redmondoregon.gov/landusenotices.