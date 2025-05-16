STATE OF OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Published 6:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

STATE OF OREGON

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Bids due: June 5, 2025 @ 9:00 AM

Bid Closing for the projects identified below will be at 9:00:00 a.m. on the 5th day of June, 2025. Bid Opening will be at the Oregon Department of Transportation, 355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon, beginning at 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing. Bids will be received by BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager.

Submit electronic bids, on-line, through Bid Express ® ( www.bidx.com ) before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

Submit paper bids to BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager:

Before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

For Bids submitted by mail or parcel delivery service, send to the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

Procurement Construction Contracts, MS #33

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

For Bids submitted by hand delivery, date stamp the Bid with the provided date stamping device and place into the ODOT Procurement Bid Box located in the 1 st floor lobby at the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

Bids, Bid modifications, and Bid withdrawals will not be accepted at or after 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

To be eligible for award of Oregon Department of Transportation construction contracts, bidders (prime contractors) must submit a prequalification application according to ODOT’s Oregon Administrative Rules and prequalification procedures at least ten calendar days before the Bid Closing date. Prequalification must be in the class(es) of work indicated in the project’s special provisions, and the bid booklet.

The Prequalification Application form, requirements and instructions are on the Agency’s website http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/Bid_Award.aspx

The Agency’s Electronic Bidding Information System (eBIDS) allows free access to plans, specifications, bid booklets, project addenda, and clarification letters at https://ecmnet.odot.state.or.us/ebidse

Preliminary bid results are published on the following websites by close of business on Bid Closing day http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/PBR.aspx, http://www.bidx.com

Award of contracts will not be final until: 1) Three working days after Notice of Intent to Award is posted on the Agency’s website or 2) The Agency provides a written response to each timely protest, denying the protest and affirming the award; whichever is later.

All projects include a steel escalation clause.

All projects have minimum wage rate requirements. Wage publications are published on the Agency’s website at http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Pages/Project-Wages.aspx

All projects require work to be performed by the Contractor’s own organization of at least 30 percent of the awarded contract amount.

All federally funded projects have “BUY AMERICA” requirements.

Email the Project Manager listed at the end of each announcement for PROJECT SPECIFIC TECHNICAL QUESTIONS.

The project cost range value is preliminary, may not reflect the current scope of the project, and is not a reflection of the Engineer’s Estimate.

WASHINGTON COUNTY : OR8: Canyon Rd Pedestrian Enhancements Project on the Tualatin Valley Highway (Rt. No. OR8) near Beaverton. FAP No. S029(027). ($ 1,000,000 – $ 2,000,000). Req. approx. 1,700 ft 2 temp. signs; 4 ea seq. arr. signs; 2 ea PCMS; 260 hr flag.; 4 ea flag. sta. light.; 70 ea TCS; 1 ea TMA; 120 ft PCD; 3 ea temp. curb ramp; 60 ft 2 temp. walks; 16 ea inlet prot.; 100 ft sed. barr.; 35 ton contam. soil disp.; 55 gal contam. grndwtr. rem.; const. surv. wrk.; 2,200 ft asph. pvmt. sawcut.; 520 yd 3 exc.; 130 yd 2 geot.; 38 ft vid. insp.; 38 ft DI pipe; 4 ea conc. inlets; 1,100 ft drain. curb; 17 yd 2 tr. resurf.; 580 yd 2 CPPR; 130 ton aggr. base; 87 ton ACP (5 ton PG70-22ER); 370 ft conc. curb; 1,400 ft 2 conc. islands; 1,700 ft 2 conc. walks; 10 ea curb ramps; 130 ft 2 trunc. domes; 800 ft thermo. striping; 120 ft curb mrkg.; 5 ea x-walk clos. sup.; 0.9 yd 3 conc. in sign sup.; 1,310 lb st. in sign sup.; 160 ft 2 signs; pole found.; lumin., lamps, & ball.; switch., cond., & wir.; light. poles & arms; 1 ea traff. sig. mod.; 1 ea flash. beac. install.; 360 yd 3 topsoil; 18 ea trees; 1,200 ea shrubs; 240 ea bulbs; 60 yd 3 mulch; 800 ft root barr.; irr. sys. Completion Time: May 15, 2026. Classes of Work: either A) Electrical, or B) the combination of any two classes in the following list: Earthwork and Drainage, Landscaping, or Miscellaneous Highway Appurtenances. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS FUEL ESCALATION CLAUSE. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 15% DBE GOAL. PROJECT MANAGER: RICK SMITH, EMAIL: SYLVANCONSTRUCTION@ODOT.OREGON.GOV DESCHUTES COUNTY : Sisters and Bend Curb Ramps Project on Various Highways in Sisters and Bend. FAP No. SA00(495). ($ 2,000,000 – $ 5,000,000). Req. approx. 2,050 ft 2 temp sign; 6 ea seq arr; 4,000 hr flag; 10 ea flag sta light; 400 ft PCD; 15 ea temp curb ramp; 375 ft 2 temp walk; 72 ea inlet protect; const surv work; 7,700 yd 2 rem surf for curb ramp; 5,700 ft asph sawcut; 50 ft vid insp; 50 ft pipe; 40 ea adj inlet/box; 10 ea minor adj manhole; 2,900 ton aggr base; 920 ton ACP; 5,930 ft conc curb; 390 ft 2 conc island; 28,000 ft 2 conc walk; 1,600 ft 2 color conc; 138 ea curb ramp; 2,100 ft 2 trunc dome; 3,300 ft 2 salvage, stockpile, reinstall paver; 390 ft pvmt marking paint; 2,100 ft 2 pvmt bar; 3 ea crosswalk close supp; 138 fbm wood sign supp; 1,103 lb sign supp; 25 ft 2 sign; traff sig mod; 50 yd 2 sod lawn; 200 ton rock mulch; 25 ft fence. Completion Time: October 31, 2026. Class of Work: Miscellaneous Highway Appurtenances. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS FUEL ESCALATION CLAUSE. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 6% DBE GOAL. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 3% INDIAN EMPLOYMENT PREFERENCE GOAL. PROJECT MANAGER: BILL MARTIN, EMAIL: BENDCONSTRUCTION@ODOT.OREGON.GOV

The Oregon Department of Transportation is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

The policy of the Oregon Department of Transportation is to provide equal opportunity for participation in its contracting activities to all persons and firms in compliance with applicable Federal and State laws, rules and regulations.

The Department of Transportation may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements, and may reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding of the Department of Transportation that it is in the public interest to do so.

Notice 25015 – June 05, 3 – week ad

Published May 16, 2025.