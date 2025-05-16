Riegelmann’s Appliance celebrates 60 years of ‘handshake’ service Published 5:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The founder of a family-owned appliance store in the heart of Downtown Gresham was all about being a good neighbor.

Neil Riegelmann wouldn’t just sell you a new washing machine (though he always ensured he had the best possible products on hand). He would go above and beyond for all of his customers, be them long-time regulars or newcomers.

“I remember we would deliver and install a freezer, and then the customer would mention grandpa had said we would help move a couch to the second story,” said Mike Riegelmann with a smile. “That was who he was, it was all done with just a handshake and giving great service.”

Beyond running the store, Neil was a staunch advocate for community. He supported local churches, schools and sports teams, both with sponsorships and volunteer hours. Neil was a big proponent of Mt. Hood Community College, and served on many boards and organizations. He created Happy Valley Park by going door-to-door for signatures.

Heck, if someone stopped by the shop asking for a cup of sugar Neil would have made it happen.

“We still hear stories from customers about Grandpa and what he would do for them,” Mike added.

Neil’s roll-up-your-sleeves and make a difference mindset has persisted three generations of owners and four generations of employees later. His motto: “treat folks right and stand behind your product,” still echoes today.

“We want to be a friendly noncommission sales staff to answer your questions, and a robust service team that is more than ‘1-800-GotHelp,’” Mike said. “We want to find what you are looking for.”

There is a festive air at Riegelmann’s Appliance, 301 Powell Boulevard, that only a looming birthday celebration brings. The business, which has appliances, mattresses and recliners, is hitting its 60-year anniversary on June 1.

To celebrate will be the traditional “Private Sale,” where the shop mails all of its customers for special prices on top of the usual Memorial Day discount. While the focus is on those regulars, the store won’t turn anyone away during the shindig.

“We want to celebrate those long-time customers,” Mike said. “This is a big deal — a lot of those stores that got started by grandpas right after World War II didn’t continue into the third generation.”

But Riegelmann’s is special, co-owned by Mike, his brother Josh, and their dad Jim.

“It is fun to work with family, it doesn’t happen very often,” Mike said. “But the lord has taken care of us year after year.”

“We are thankful,” he added.

Generations of employees, customers

It all began in 1965 with Neil, who wanted to open a store with a wide array of products at affordable prices.

Riegelmann’s Appliance has always been in Downtown, though it has bounced around a few times. The debut was off Second and Roberts, and then it moved a few blocks away in 1968. It has been at the current location, on the corner of Powell and Hood, since 1975.

There used to be a mattress-only second location in Sandy, but that was shuttered when the main location underwent a major expansion in 2007. That increased the showroom an additional 3,000 square feet, and added four live kitchens to feature brands in situ and host annual events like the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce’s Golden Whisk cooking contest.

“For us it is important to stick around Gresham, we have no plans of leaving,” Mike said.

The longevity doesn’t end with the owners.

Many of the staff, from sales to service, have been on the team for more than a decade. The service manager is a second-generation employee. So that family-feel permeates whenever you walk into Riegelmann’s. Adding to that is the non-commission sales team, so anyone can step in to help answer questions without that predatory undertone.

“Thank you for the years of support,” Mike said. “It is fun because we are starting to get ‘My grandparents used to shop here.’”

Riegelmann’s Appliance

Where: 301 Powell Boulevard

Phone: 503-665-4158

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: riegelmanns.com