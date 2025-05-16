PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY NEW HOUSING BUILDING (NHB) NEW CONSTRUCTION CM/GC SERVICES Published 9:08 am Friday, May 16, 2025

NEW HOUSING BUILDING (NHB)

NEW CONSTRUCTION CM/GC SERVICES

PROPOSALS DUE: June 9, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) #1739

Electronically submitted proposals for the New Housing Building (NHB) project for Construction Manager/General Contractor Services will be received until 2:00 pm, June 9, 2025, via BonFire at

https://pdx.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities . Bids received after 2:00 pm will not be accepted. Briefly, Portland State University requires CM/GC services for the new construction of the New Housing Building (NHB).

A mandatory virtual pre-proposal meeting will be conducted on May 22, 2025 @ 9:00 am. See the RFP for further information.

Interested parties can view and download the RFP, which is posted on Equity Hub’s Bid Locker at: https://bidlocker.us/details/4989

Published May 20, 2025.