ODOT MAJOR BRIDGE MAINTENANCE ADJACENT SLAB CONNECTION REPAIRS Published 6:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

MAJOR BRIDGE MAINTENANCE ADJACENT SLAB CONNECTION REPAIRS

Bids due: May 28, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013408

Project name: Major Bridge Maintenance Adjacent Slab Connection Repairs

Bid due date and time: 5/28/2025 2:00 pm

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Joanne Robinson, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-569-8015

Contact email: Joanne.m.robinson@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published May 16, 2025