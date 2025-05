METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION Published 6:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 20th, 2025

The May 20th Council Work Session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)

JOINT POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION

7:30 a.m., Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

The May 22nd meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 917 2099 5437: https://zoom.us/j/91720995437

Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL MEETING: OFF-SITE

10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

The May 22nd Council Meeting will take place at the Oregon Zoo Conservation Room, 4001 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97221

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)

For more agendas & information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

Published May 16, 2025