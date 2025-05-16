Durant olive oil recognized among the tops in the world Published 4:30 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The Dayton-area company earns ninth place in recent international contest

The Newberg area has become well known for a plethora of world-class wineries, but who knew the region’s prowess at creating fine olive oil would soon begin stealing some of the limelight?

For example: The Durant Olive Mill, located at Red Ridge Farms near Dayton, recently earned a ninth-place finish in the prestigious NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, recognized as one of the industry’s premier annual contests for judging the quality of the savory liquid.

“(Our) prestigious list of award winners stands as the ultimate guide for discerning consumers and industry professionals,” the organization said in an article that appeared in the industry trade publication Olive Oil Times, which sponsors the contest.

But that’s nothing new for Durant, which has earned at least one gold medal every year for the past eight years. This year the company won several gold medals, as well as a silver medal, for its products.

The competition is set up like this: an analysis team of leading experts follow a rigorous protocol to examine the sensory characteristics of each sample in a blind tasting, then render a score.

This year, Durant was one of two companies in the United States to earn the accolade of making the top 10, sharing the distinction with the third-place winner, California Olive Ranch.

Durant earned a 39.25 score, California Olive Ranch in Chico had a 47.50 mark and the top brand, and a Spanish company called Aceites Oro Bailen Galgon 99 was tops at 52.75.