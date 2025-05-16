CLACKAMAS COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY SE JOHNSON CREEK BLVD: 79TH PLACE – 82ND AVE PROJECT Published 6:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

CLACKAMAS COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY

SE JOHNSON CREEK BLVD: 79TH PLACE – 82ND AVE PROJECT

Bids due: June 5, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID #2025-46

May 14, 2025

Clackamas County (“County”) through its Board of County Commissioners is accepting sealed bids for the SE Johnson Creek Blvd: 79th Place – 82nd Ave Project until June 5, 2025, 2:00 PM, Pacific Time, (“Bid Closing”) at the following location:

This project includes Federal Funding. Bidding Documents can be downloaded from the state of Oregon procurement website (“OregonBuys”) at the following address:

https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/view/login/login.xhtml, Document No.S-C01010-00013854

Prospective Bidders will need to sign in to download the information and that information will be accumulated for a Plan Holder’s List. Prospective Bidders are responsible for obtaining any Addenda from Website listed above.

Submitting Proposals: Bid Locker

Proposals will only be accepted electronically thru a secure online bid submission service, Bid Locker. Email submissions to Clackamas County email addresses will no longer be accepted.

A. Completed proposal documents must arrive electronically via Bid Locker located at https://bidlocker.us/a/clackamascounty/BidLocker.

Bid Locker will electronically document the date and time of all submissions. Completed documents must arrive by the deadline indicated in Section 1 or as modified by Addendum. LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Proposers must register and create a profile for their business with Bid Locker in order to submit for this project. It is free to register for Bid Locker. Proposers with further questions concerning Bid Locker may review the Vendor’s Guide located at https://www.clackamas.us/how-to-bid-on-county-projects .

Engineers Estimate: The Engineer’s estimated range of costs for the Project is between $1,525,000 and $1,625,000.

Contact Information

Procurement Process Questions: Tralee Whitley at TWhitley@clackamas.us

Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the above Delivery address after the Bid Closing. Bid results will also be posted to the OregonBuys listing shortly after the opening.

To be eligible for award under this Invitation to Bid, Bidders (prime contractors) must submit proof of ODOT prequalification in the Classes of Electrical (ELEC), or Earthwork and Drainage (EART) and Asphalt Concrete Paving and Oiling (ACP), or Earthwork and Drainage (EART) and Miscellaneous Highway Appurtenances (MHA), or Asphalt Concrete Paving and Oiling (ACP) and Miscellaneous Highway Appurtenances (MHA) to the County by the time of Bid Closing. The County will reject Bids from Bidders who are not prequalified for the class of work indicated prior to the Bid Closing.

This is a public work contract subject to ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870 and the Federal Prevailing Rate of Wage required Under the Davis-Bacon Act (40 U.S.C. 3141 Et Seq.). All projects have minimum wage rate requirements. Each worker in each trade or occupation employed to perform work on the project shall be paid not less than the existing prevailing wage rate established by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) or the applicable federal prevailing wage rate required under the Davis-Bacon Act, whichever is higher.

Prevailing wage rates published in the wage determinations and any applicable modifications or amendments apply to this Project and are incorporated by reference:

(1) U.S. Department of Labor, “General Wage Determinations Issued under the Davis- Bacon and Related Acts: Oregon Highway Construction Projects”, and

(2) Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI), “Prevailing Wage Rates For Public Works Contracts.

The applicable Federal prevailing wage rates and the existing State prevailing wage rates last published prior to the time of Bid Closing as stated above, apply to this Project.

Wage Rates are Internet-Accessible – The applicable Davis-Bacon wage rates can be found on the US Department of Labor website at: https://sam.gov/wage-determinations

The BOLI wage rates can be found on the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries website at: http://www.oregon.gov/boli/WHD/PWR/Pages/pwr_state.aspx The Work will take place in Clackamas County, Oregon.

Wage Rates are Subject to Change – Modifications or amendments to the Davis-Bacon and BOLI wage rates applicable to this Project may occur at any time before Bid Closing. Bidders are responsible to monitor the respective web page(s) for modifications and amendments up until Bid Closing.

The applicable Davis-Bacon and BOLI wage rates will be included in the Contract.

Clackamas County in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 200-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, herby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for award.

All federally funded projects have “BUILD AMERICA, BUY AMERICA” requirements. The project is subject to the DBE policy statement as cited in 49 CFR 26. DBE Goal for this project is 13%. The Reimbursable On-the-job Training requirement is 0 hours.

Clackamas County encourages bids from Disadvantaged business enterprise, a minority-owned business, a woman-owned business, or an emerging small business that is certified under ORS 200.055.

