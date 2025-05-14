Road in Wilsonville to close for water pipeline construction Published 8:09 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 1

After Memorial Day, Wilsonville residents who rely on Southwest Ridder Road may need to find an alternative route for an extended period of time.

The portion of Ridder Road between Southwest 95th Avenue and Southwest Peter Road is expected to close on Tuesday, May 27 until this fall to allow for water pipeline installation, according to an email from the Willamette Water Supply program. A detour route will direct traffic to Southwest Day Road, north of Ridder Road, via Southwest 95th Avenue, or Southwest Clutter Road and Southwest Grahams Ferry Road, according to a map provided in the email.

The email encouraged drivers to “consider avoiding the area as there will be increased congestion on nearby roadways and traffic delays.” Businesses along the road will remain open and the organization will coordinate with those whose driveways are impacted by the road closure.

The closure will allow for a pipeline to be installed beneath the road, as part of a project to bring water from the Willamette River in Wilsonville to the Tualatin Valley Water District, Beaverton and Hillsboro. Recently, a portion of Southwest 95th Avenue was closed to allow for permanent paving following installation of the pipeline along that road.