PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS TECH UPGRADES GROUPS 8-19 DESIGN

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By kristinehumphries

 

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

TECH UPGRADES GROUPS 8-19 DESIGN 

Bids due: June 12, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS 

SOLICITATION # 2025-017

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of Tech Upgrades Groups 8-19 Design . Experienced firms are invited to submit a proposal for consideration by the District. The Request for Proposal documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. Proposals shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Proposal Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on June 12, 2025 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Brandon Niles at purchasing @pps.net.

Published May 13, 2025.

