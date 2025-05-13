ODOT THE DALLES MAINTENANCE YARD PAVING

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By kristinehumphries

ODOT

THE DALLES MAINTENANCE YARD PAVING

Bids due: May 27, 2025 @ 10:30 AM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys:  https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013791

Project name: The Dalles Maintenance Yard Paving

Bid due date and time: 05/27/2025 @ 10:30 AM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Dave Dethloff, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-569-8793

Contact email: William.d.dethloff@odot.oregon.gov

Please note:  The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published May 13, 2025.

More Bid notices

CITY OF SALEM, OREGON PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT GEER PARK SPORTS FIELD IMPROVEMENTS AND DOG PARK

NOTICE OF WEST LINN-WILSONVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR PURCHASE OF OPPENLANDER PROPERTY May 12, 2025

ODOT OR 140: MP 25 TO MP 30.25 INLAY PAVING

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS TECH UPGRADES GROUPS 8-19 DESIGN

Print Article