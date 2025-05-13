ODOT THE DALLES MAINTENANCE YARD PAVING
THE DALLES MAINTENANCE YARD PAVING
Bids due: May 27, 2025 @ 10:30 AM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013791
Project name: The Dalles Maintenance Yard Paving
Bid due date and time: 05/27/2025 @ 10:30 AM
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Dave Dethloff, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 503-569-8793
Contact email: William.d.dethloff@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published May 13, 2025.