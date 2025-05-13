ODOT OR 140: MP 25 TO MP 30.25 INLAY PAVING
Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025
ODOT
OR 140: MP 25 TO MP 30.25 INLAY PAVING
Bids due: May 21, 2025 @ 3:00 PM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013507
Project name: OR 140: MP 25 to MP 30.25 Inlay Paving
Bid due date and time: 5/21/2025 3:00 PM
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Joni Sirovatka, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 541-207-7265
Contact email: Joni.a.sirovatka@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published May 13, 2025.