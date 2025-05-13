NOTICE OF WEST LINN-WILSONVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR PURCHASE OF OPPENLANDER PROPERTY May 12, 2025 Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

NOTICE OF WEST LINN-WILSONVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR PURCHASE OF OPPENLANDER PROPERTY May 12, 2025

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District (the “District”) has initiated a Request for Proposal (RFP) Process for the purchase of the District’s Oppenlander Property, located at 1275 Rosemont Rd, West Linn, OR 97068. Proposals are due by Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Interested proposers can request a copy of the RFP via email at: douglasr@wlwv.k12.or.us.

