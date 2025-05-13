CITY OF TROUTDALE 2025 PAVEMENT MAINTENANCE PROJECT Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 1

CITY OF TROUTDALE

2025 PAVEMENT MAINTENANCE PROJECT

Bids due: June 5, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Sealed bids for construction of the 2025 Pavement Maintenance Project, addressed to the City of Troutdale, 219 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, OR 97060-2099, telephone: (503) 665-5175, will be received by the City Recorder, Sarah Skroch, until 2:00 p.m. local time on the 5th day of June, 2025. Any bids received after the specified time will not be considered.

BID OPENING: The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:30 p.m. local time on the 5th day of June, 2025 in the Kellogg Room at the Multnomah County’s Sheriff office located at 234 SW Kendall Court, Troutdale, OR 97060-2099. The bid opening will be open to the public and can also be viewed live using Zoom Meeting. The Zoom Meeting can be accessed using the web address and meeting ID below:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://tinyurl.com/2025PavementProject

Meeting 876 9719 0496

Passcode: 316243

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)

WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done consists of three phases of Pavement Maintenance treatments: street pavement reconstruction, slurry sealing, and asphaltic pavement repair.

The street pavement reconstruction phase consists of:

Removal of approximately 2,354 square yards of 2” – 4” deep existing surfacings

Approximately 687 cubic yards of general excavation

Removal and replacement of approximately 5 feet of 18-inch concrete storm pipe, 3-foot depth

Installation of approximately 834 tons of 1”-0 aggregate base

Installation of approximately 642 tons of level 2, ½” ACP

The street reconstruction phase shall have a 21 calendar day performance time and must be completed not later than August 29th, 2025.

The slurry seal phase consists of asphaltic pavement surface preparation and application of Type II Slurry Seal on approximately 61,000 square yards of City of Troutdale streets. The slurry sealing phase shall have a 30 calendar day performance time and must be completed not later than August 29th, 2025.

The asphalt pavement repair phase consists of approximately 500 square yards of 4” asphalt concrete pavement repair. The asphalt pavement repairs to each given street must be completed before the slurry seal can be applied. The asphalt pavement repair phase shall have a 60 calendar day performance time.

All work must begin no earlier than July 1st, 2025.

PREVAILING WAGE: This is a contract for a public work subject to ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

PRE-QUALIFICATION: Prequalification is not required. However, contractors must submit the Contractor Responsibility Inquiry Form with their bid (see Special Provisions 00120.03).

PRE-BID INQUIRIES: Questions and requests for clarification related to this Work shall be directed to the project manager, Christopher Priano, 342 SW 4th Street, Troutdale, OR 97060, (503) 674-3312, christopher.priano@troutdaleoregon.gov.

PLAN SOURCE: Solicitation Documents, including Plans and Specifications, for the Work may be reviewed in the office of the designated Plan Source, City of Troutdale Public Works, 342 SW 4th Street, Troutdale, OR 97060, (503) 674-3300, and at the following Plan Centers:

Daily Journal Plan Center 11 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Ste 201 Portland, Oregon 97232 www.djcoregon.com 503.802.7252

Premier Builders Exchange 63052 Layton Ave #100 Bend, OR 97701 www.premierbx.com 541.389.0123

Plan Center NW www.plancenterNW.com PO Box 2486 Clackamas, OR 97015 503.650.0148

Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. www.bxwa.com 2607 Wetmore Avenue Everett, WA 98201 425.258.1303

SW Washington Contractors Assc. www.swca.org 7017 NE Hwy 99, #214 Vancouver, WA 98665 360.694.7922

Salem Contractors Exchange www.sceonline.org 2256 Judson Street SE Salem, OR 97302 503.362.7957

Plancenter.com (Seattle DJC) 83 Columbia, Ste. 200 Seattle, WA 98104 206-622-8272 www.plancenter.com 206.622.8272

BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Plan Source upon payment of $15.00 for each set of documents. This amount is not refundable and return of the documents is not required.

Published May 13, 2025 Online May 16, 20 & 27, 2025 Business Tribune.

May 14, 2025 Online and May 16, 21 & 28, 2025 Gresham Outlook.