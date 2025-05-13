CITY OF TROUTDALE 2025 ADA IMPROVEMENTS Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

CITY OF TROUTDALE

2025 ADA IMPROVEMENTS

Bids due: June 4, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Sealed bids for construction of the 2025 ADA Improvements, addressed to the City of Troutdale, 219 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, OR 97060-2099, telephone: (503) 665-5175, will be received by the City Recorder, Sarah Skroch, until 2:00 p.m. local time on the 4th day of June, 2025. Any bids received after the specified time will not be considered.

BID OPENING: The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:30 p.m. local time on the 4th day of June, 2025 in the Kellogg Room at the Multnomah County’s Sheriff office located at 234 SW Kendall Court, Troutdale, OR 97060-2099. The bid opening will be open to the public and can also be viewed live using Zoom Meeting. The Zoom Meeting can be accessed using the web address and meeting ID below:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://tinyurl.com/2zpzj348

Meeting ID: 831 5595 2819

Passcode: 353801

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done consists of:

• Design of 12 ADA curb ramp assemblies.

• Removal of 7 existing non-compliant curb ramp assemblies, sections thereof, or sidewalk and construction of improved ADA curb ramp assemblies.

• Removal of existing sidewalk and construction of 5 ADA curb ramp assemblies.

• Removal of 1 existing non-compliant curb ramp assembly and replacement with sidewalk.

• Replacement of approximately 11 LF of curb and gutter at the deleted curb ramp assembly.

• ACP installation adjacent to all installed curb ramp assemblies.

• Restoration of all landscape around all areas of work.

All work shall comply with current PROWAG and ADA standards.

All work must begin no earlier than July 1st, 2025 and be completed no later than November 28th, 2025. The performance time for this work shall be no more than 60 calendar days from the date onsite work is commenced.

PREVAILING WAGE: This is a contract for a public work subject to ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

PRE-QUALIFICATION: Prequalification is not required for this contract. However, contractors must submit the Contractor Qualification Determination Form with their bid (see Special Provisions 00120.03).

PRE-BID INQUIRIES: Questions and requests for clarification related to this Work shall be directed to the project manager, Dylan Jay, 342 SW 4th St Troutdale, OR 97060, 503-674-7240, dylan.jay@troutdaleoregon.gov.

PLAN SOURCE: Solicitation Documents, including Plans and Specifications, for the Work may be reviewed in the office of the designated Plan Source, City of Troutdale Public Works, 342 SW 4th St, Troutdale, OR 97060, 503-674-3300, and at the following Plan Centers:

DAILY JOURNAL PLAN CENTER 11 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Ste 201 Portland, Oregon 97232 www.djcoregon.com 503.802.7252

PREMIER BUILDERS EXCHANGE 63052 Layton Ave #100 Bend, Or 97701 www.premierbx.com 541.389.0123

Plan Center NW www.plancenterNW.com PO Box 2486 Clackamas, OR 97015 503.650.0148

SW WASHINGTON CONTRACTORS ASSC. www.swca.org 7017 NE Hwy 99, #116 Vancouver, WA 98665 360.694.7922

PLANCENTER.COM (Seattle DJC) www.plancenter.com 83 Columbia, Ste.200

Seattle, WA 98104 206.622.8272

Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. www.bxwa.com 2607 Wetmore Avenue

Everett, WA 98201 425.258.1303

SALEM CONTRACTORS EXCHANGE www.sceonline.org 2256 Judson Street SE

Salem, OR 97302 503.362.7957

BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Plan Source upon payment of $15.00 for each set of documents. This amount is not refundable, and return of the documents is not required.

