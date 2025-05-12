Portions of Elwert, Kruger roads closed May 16-17 for final Sherwood pedestrian bridge span installation Published 8:12 am Monday, May 12, 2025

1 of 1

Both portions of Elwert and Kruger roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 16, through 9 p.m. Saturday, May 17, to install the final two bridge spans needed to complete Sherwood’s pedestrian bridge.

“Crews will install an inverted bridge span over the greenspace between Elwert Road and Kruger Road and a bridge span over Kruger Road itself,” said a statement from the city of Sherwood. “The 900-foot pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the highway will provide a safe route between Sherwood High School and the Sherwood YMCA.”

Those final spans of the bridge will connect to the other three bridge spans crews have installed.

The first span of the bridge was lifted into place across Highway 99W on March 8. That was followed on March 22 by another prefabricated section, which was hoisted into place via crane across Elwert Road near the roundabout along with a third inverted span, or what’s known as a “sine wave” piece, placed across a greenspace area at the time.

Plans are to open the entire bridge to the public in the fall.

Before then, crews will work on installing a bridge railing, a “throw barrier” that protects motorists from having objects being tossed from the bridge onto the highway 18 feet below, bridge lighting and approach ramps.

Below is a list of roads affected by the May 16 and 17 closures: