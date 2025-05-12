Imported brews and global bites at The Lot-Highway 99 food cart hub in Woodburn Published 8:07 am Monday, May 12, 2025

1 of 1

Tucked into the industrial zone along Highway 99E on the outskirts of Woodburn, a small but growing food cart lot is adding new flavors to the local dining scene.

The Lot-Highway 99, a food cart hub on Industrial Avenue, is home to 10 carts offering everything from Thai noodles to Oaxacan caldos to Hot Cheeto-covered snacks. These types of food cart lots are a popular staple across the Pacific Northwest, celebrated for the variety, affordability and convenience.

Most recently, the Woodburn lot has introduced a new feature that many food cart lovers have come to expect: alcohol.

The newest addition, Romero’s Cantina, is the first cart in the area to serve alcohol. Open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the cantina offers predominantly imported beers and local ciders on tap and bottled as well as a few wine and nonalcoholic options. The owners are also open to customer suggestions for additional beers or ciders to carry.

“I think once the word gets out that we are here, it will start picking up,” said Claudia Carranza, who works at the new cantina cart. “Especially with the nicer weather, who doesn’t want to get tacos and a beer?”

The arrival of alcohol is also welcomed by fellow cart owners, many of whom hope it will boost foot traffic and encourage visitors to linger longer. The concept of combining food carts with alcohol service is common in the Portland metro area, and now it is finding its place in Woodburn.

A wide range of cuisines is represented at the lot. Among the standout Mexican carts are La Tuna, specializing in hearty Oaxacan dishes, and Figueroa’s Taqueria, known for grilled meats like lengua (beef tongue), tripe and pastor. There’s also a recently arrived Indian cart, and a Chinese food cart is expected soon.

Sue, who owns the Thai cart at the lot, has built a loyal following over her five years in operation. Her cart features an expansive menu with dishes like Tom Yum fried rice, Pad Thai, curries, stir-fries and the local favorite dessert, mango sticky rice. The dishes are served in hearty portions, and prices are affordable, with most items under $15.

When she first opened, Sue’s husband wasn’t sure how her Thai cuisine would be received in a town where most food carts serve Mexican food, but the response has exceeded her expectations.

“When I first told my husband that I wanted to do business over here in Woodburn he was like, ‘really?’ And I was like ‘yes, why not?’” she said. “I love what I do here, and I appreciate all the support from our customers.”

Roberto Ramirez, a Woodburn native and owner of the Bobablastic cart, likes to add a playful twist to his cart’s offerings with creative snacks like Hot Cheeto esquites, or Mexican street corn. Bobablastic also has a full menu of boba drinks, including the crowd favorite mango-passion smoothie and brown sugar milk tea.

Ramirez also said he’s excited about the lot owner’s future plans for the space. He shared that the lot owner is in early planning stages for renovations that could include an improved restroom facility, a central gazebo with covered seating, and possibly even a projector for sports viewing or live music events.

“They’re going to create an environment where you can be in the middle and eat with your family,” Ramirez said. “So in the sense where you can grab a beer from over there, food from another place and then you can sit with your family, we’re trying to create a central space.”

As the weather warms and word spreads, The Lot-Highway 99E food cart hub is shaping up to be a go-to spot for a quick bite and a brew, offering some of the most diverse food options in Woodburn.