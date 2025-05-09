STATE OF OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Published 11:57 am Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

Bids due: May 22, 2025 @ 9:00 AM

Bid Closing for the projects identified below will be at 9:00:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of May, 2025. Bid Opening will be at the Oregon Department of Transportation, 355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon, beginning at 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing. Bids will be received by BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager.

• Submit electronic bids, on-line, through Bid Express®(www.bidx.com) before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

Submit paper bids to BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager:

• Before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

• For Bids submitted by mail or parcel delivery service, send to the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

Procurement Construction Contracts, MS #33

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

• For Bids submitted by hand delivery, date stamp the Bid with the provided date stamping device and place into the ODOT Procurement Bid Box located in the 1st floor lobby at the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

Bids, Bid modifications, and Bid withdrawals will not be accepted at or after 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

To be eligible for award of Oregon Department of Transportation construction contracts, bidders (prime contractors) must submit a prequalification application according to ODOT’s Oregon Administrative Rules and prequalification procedures at least ten calendar days before the Bid Closing date. Prequalification must be in the class(es) of work indicated in the project’s special provisions, and the bid booklet.

The Prequalification Application form, requirements and instructions are on the Agency’s website http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/Bid_Award.aspx

The Agency’s Electronic Bidding Information System (eBIDS) allows free access to plans, specifications, bid booklets, project addenda, and clarification letters at https://ecmnet.odot.state.or.us/ebidse

Preliminary bid results are published on the following websites by close of business on Bid Closing day http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/PBR.aspx, http://www.bidx.com

Award of contracts will not be final until: 1) Three working days after Notice of Intent to Award is posted on the Agency’s website or 2) The Agency provides a written response to each timely protest, denying the protest and affirming the award; whichever is later.

All projects include a steel escalation clause.

All projects have minimum wage rate requirements. Wage publications are published on the Agency’s website at http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Pages/Project-Wages.aspx

All projects require work to be performed by the Contractor’s own organization of at least 30 percent of the awarded contract amount.

All federally funded projects have “BUY AMERICA” requirements.

Email the Project Manager listed at the end of each announcement for PROJECT SPECIFIC TECHNICAL QUESTIONS.

The project cost range value is preliminary, may not reflect the current scope of the project, and is not a reflection of the Engineer’s Estimate.

2. CLACKAMAS COUNTY: I-205 Sunnybrook Blvd – Stafford Rd Bus on Shoulder Project on the East Portland Freeway(Rt. No. I-205) near Gladstone. FAP No. S064(068). ($ 1,000,000 – $ 2,000,000). Req. approx. 1,200 ft2 temp. signs; 1 ea seq arr; 2 ea PCMS; 2 ea radar sp. trl.; 160 hr. flagg.; 1 ea flag light sta; 50 ea TCS; 12,500 strip rem.; 2 ea TMA; 11 ea inlet prot.; 2 ea staw bale; cons. surv. wrk.; 6,400 sq2 cppr; 700 ton ACP (42 ton PG 64-22); 8 mile rum. strips; 41,500 ft. mma striping; 38 ea legend.; 1,300 ft2 pav. bar; 1,800 wood post; 22.68 yd2 conc. in sign supp. foot.; 10,500 lb. stl. in sign supp.; 1,300 ft2 signs; Completion Time: October 31, 2025 Classes of Work: A) Signing, or B) the combination of 1) Asphalt Concrete Paving and Oiling & 2) Pavement Markings. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS FUEL ESCALATION CLAUSE. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 15% DBE GOAL PROJECT MANAGER: AMER HMIDAN, EMAIL: AMER.HMIDAN@ODOT.OREGON.GOV

Published May 2, 2025.