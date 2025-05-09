STATE OF OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

STATE OF OREGON

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Bids due: May 22, 2025 @ 9:00 AM

Bid Closing for the projects identified below will be at 9:00:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of May, 2025. Bid Opening will be at the Oregon Department of Transportation, 355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon, beginning at 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing. Bids will be received by BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager.

• Submit electronic bids, on-line, through Bid Express®(www.bidx.com) before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

Submit paper bids to BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager:

• Before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

• For Bids submitted by mail or parcel delivery service, send to the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

Procurement Construction Contracts, MS #33

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

• For Bids submitted by hand delivery, date stamp the Bid with the provided date stamping device and place into the ODOT Procurement Bid Box located in the 1st floor lobby at the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

Bids, Bid modifications, and Bid withdrawals will not be accepted at or after 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

To be eligible for award of Oregon Department of Transportation construction contracts, bidders (prime contractors) must submit a prequalification application according to ODOT’s Oregon Administrative Rules and prequalification procedures at least ten calendar days before the Bid Closing date. Prequalification must be in the class(es) of work indicated in the project’s special provisions, and the bid booklet.

The Prequalification Application form, requirements and instructions are on the Agency’s website http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/Bid_Award.aspx

The Agency’s Electronic Bidding Information System (eBIDS) allows free access to plans, specifications, bid booklets, project addenda, and clarification letters at https://ecmnet.odot.state.or.us/ebidse

Preliminary bid results are published on the following websites by close of business on Bid Closing day http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/PBR.aspx, http://www.bidx.com

Award of contracts will not be final until: 1) Three working days after Notice of Intent to Award is posted on the Agency’s website or 2) The Agency provides a written response to each timely protest, denying the protest and affirming the award; whichever is later.

All projects include a steel escalation clause.

All projects have minimum wage rate requirements. Wage publications are published on the Agency’s website at http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Pages/Project-Wages.aspx

All projects require work to be performed by the Contractor’s own organization of at least 30 percent of the awarded contract amount.

All federally funded projects have “BUY AMERICA” requirements.

Email the Project Manager listed at the end of each announcement for PROJECT SPECIFIC TECHNICAL QUESTIONS.

The project cost range value is preliminary, may not reflect the current scope of the project, and is not a reflection of the Engineer’s Estimate.

1. JOSEPHINE COUNTY: I-5: Monument Dr. – N. Grants Pass Section of the Pacific Highway (Rt. No. I-5) in Grants Pass. FAP No. S001(549). ($ 20,000,000 – $ 30,000,000). Req. approx. 1,570 ft2temp sign; 6 ea PCMS; 2 ea rdr spd triler; 770 hr flag; 90 ea TCS; 120 hr pilot car; 30,050 ea temp pmvt marker; 380,375 ft temp stripe; 90 day smart work zone sys; 15,730 yd2 comp ero blanket; 53 ea check dam; 91 ea inlet protect; 3,906 ft sed barr; const surv work; rem barr; 20,500 ft asph pmvt sawcut; 11,650 yd3 gen exc; 1,010 yd3 stone emb; 350 yd2 subg stabil; 12 mi prep shoulder; 55 ft pipe; 2,065 ft drain curb; br rem work; hot app joint seal replace, 63 ft conc rail; 1,438 yd2 br appr slab; 34 yd2 cl 2 prep; 7,013 yd2 MPCO; 25 ft3 elsto conc nose; 1,263 ft exp joint; 59 yd3 struct exc; 4 yd3 gran struct backf; 360,800 yd2 CPPR; 8,300 ton aggr base; 45 ton fog coat; 155 ton tack coat; 76,000 ton ACP (4,350 ton PG70-22ER); 2 ea core corr; 33 ea asph appr; 108 ea 8 ft post; 35,273 ft gr rl; 256 ft rem reinstall cable barr; 425 ft conc barr; 8 ea br id marker; 2,870 ea marker recessed; 29 mi rumb strip; 229,570 ft pmvt marking durable; 788 fbm wood sign post; 220 lb sign mount; 5,561 lb sign supp; 436 ft2 sign; refurb reinstall illum sys; auto traff recorder; 3 acre seed; 3 acre mulch; 2,525 ft fence. Completion Time: October 2, 2026. Class of Work: Asphalt Concrete Paving and Oiling. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS ASPHALT AND FUEL ESCALATION CLAUSES. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 11% DBE GOAL. PROJECT MANAGER: JOSH LONIE, EMAIL: JOSH.E.LONIE@ODOT.OREGON.GOV

The Oregon Department of Transportation is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

The policy of the Oregon Department of Transportation is to provide equal opportunity for participation in its contracting activities to all persons and firms in compliance with applicable Federal and State laws, rules and regulations.

The Department of Transportation may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements, and may reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding of the Department of Transportation that it is in the public interest to do so.

Notice 25013 – May 22, 5 – week ad

Published April 18, 2025.