Residential urban inventories rise 22% in Jackson County, real estate data show Published 7:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Sales statistics for Feb. 1 through April 30 show existing urban home sales increased 7.7% in Jackson County, with the total number sold at 444 compared to 412 during the same period last year.

The cumulative number of days on the market was 23 days, down two days compared to last year’s 21 cumulative DOM, according to a release from the Rogue Valley Association of Relators. The residential inventory of homes on market increased 22.2%, the release said.

The countywide median price for existing homes for the rolling quarter was $410,000, up 0.5% from the previous year’s $408,000.

The median price for a rural home in Jackson County was $625,000 up 0.5% compared to $622,000 during the same period last year. A total of 98 rural homes sold during the rolling quarter, with the cumulative days on market being 87, compared to 105 rural homes sold during same time period last year and an average of 59 cumulative days on market.