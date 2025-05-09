Request for Sub-bids City of Beaverton SW 209th Ave Pump Station Published 12:57 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

City of Beaverton

SW 209th Ave Pump Station

Bid Date: May 16, 2025 @ 2:00 P.M.

SUB-CONTRACTOR QUOTES ACCEPTED FOR ALL PHASES OF CONSTRUCTION INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

Surveying; Site Work; Yard Piping; Structural Concrete; Concrete Flatwork; Asphalt Paving; Landscaping; Masonry; Metals; Interior Framing-Doors, Windows; Wood Trusses; Roofing; Panting & Coating; Mechanical Piping; Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical

Plans/Specifications may be examined by contacting: Lane Warren (Lane.Warren@emeryandsons.com) and/or Kody Kjeldsen (Kody.Kjeldsen@emeryandsons.com)

The bidding documents include the following: Invitation to Bid, Sample Emery & Sons Subcontract, Emery & Sons Health & Safety Manual, Project Plans and Specifications.

3841 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Ste. 150 * PO Box 13069 * Salem, OR 97309

Phone (503) 588-7576 * Fax (503) 371-6637

Email: Bids@emeryandsons.com

We are an equal-opportunity employer and request sub-bids from all subcontractors and suppliers including disadvantaged, minority, women-owned, and emerging small business enterprises.

CCB #221536

