PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY STEPHEN EPLER RESIDENCE HALL (SEH) SHOWER & FLOORING UPGRADES – MULTIPLE AWARDS

STEPHEN EPLER RESIDENCE HALL (SEH)

SHOWER & FLOORING UPGRADES – MULTIPLE AWARDS

Bids Due: May 13, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID (ITB) #1740

Electronically submitted proposals for the Stephen Epler Residence Hall (SEH) project for Shower & Flooring Upgrades will be received until 2:00 pm, May 13, 2025, via Bidlocker at https://bidlocker.us/a/psu_or. Bids received after 2:00 pm will not be accepted.

Briefly, Portland State University requires multiple services (flooring/moving, plumbing, and carpentry/solid surface/finishes) for shower and flooring upgrades.

A mandatory on-site pre-proposal meeting will be conducted on April 30, 2025 @ 9:00 am. See the RFP for further information.

Interested parties can view and download the RFP, which is posted on Equity Hub’s Bid Locker at: https://bidlocker.us/details/4968

Published April 29, 2025.