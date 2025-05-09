PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY SCIENCE RESEARCH AND TEACHING CENTER (SRTC) AND URBAN CENTER BUILDING (URBN) LIGHTING UPGRADES – MULTIPLE AWARDS Published 12:02 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

SCIENCE RESEARCH AND TEACHING CENTER (SRTC) AND URBAN CENTER BUILDING (URBN)

LIGHTING UPGRADES – MULTIPLE AWARDS

Bids Due: May 20, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID (ITB) #1741

Electronically submitted bids for the Science Research and Teaching Center (SRTC) and Urban Center Building (URBN) Lighting Upgrades project will be received until 2:00 pm, May 20, 2025, via Bid Locker at https://bidlocker.us/a/psu_or. Bids received after 2:00 pm will not be accepted.

Briefly this ITB covers two separate Scopes of Work (SOW). SOW No. 01 is the lighting upgrade of the Basement level, Second Floor through the Fourth Floor in SRTC. SOW No. 02 is the lighting upgrade of the Basement level through the Roof level, not including retail spaces, of URBN.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted at 9:30 am, May 6, 2025. See the ITB for further information.

Interested parties can view and download the ITB, which is posted on Equity Hub’s Bid Locker at: https://bidlocker.us/details/5002

Published April 29, 2025.