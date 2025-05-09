PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPORT STAFF PARAEDUCATOR SUBSTITUTE Published 12:55 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPORT STAFF PARAEDUCATOR SUBSTITUTE

Proposals due: May 13, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

SOLICITATION #2025-012

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of hiring, training, and management of Special Education Support Staff (Paraeducator) Substitutes. Experienced firms are invited to submit a for consideration by the District. The documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. Proposals shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Proposal Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on 5/13/25 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Brandon Niles at purchasing@pps.net.

