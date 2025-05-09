PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS ROOSEVELT GRANDSTAND DESIGN

Published 12:57 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By kristinehumphries

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

ROOSEVELT GRANDSTAND DESIGN

Proposals due: May 15 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

SOLICITATION #2025-008

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of Roosevelt Grandstand Design. Experienced firms are invited to submit a for consideration by the District. The documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. A conference will be held virtually at 10:00 on April 30, 2025. Dial in information is contained in the RFP. shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Proposal Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on May 15, 2025 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Brandon Niles at purchasing@pps.net.

Published April 18, 2025.

