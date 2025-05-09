PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS FSCP CONCRETE REISSUE Published 1:03 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

FSCP CONCRETE REISSUE

Proposals due: May 14, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

2024-025

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of creating an FSCP for concrete, asphalt, and striping. Experienced firms are invited to submit a for consideration by the District. The documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Bid Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on 5/14/2025 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Heather DeWig at purchasing@pps.net.

Published April 11, 2025.