PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEACH PORTABLE DEMO Published 1:09 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BEACH PORTABLE DEMO

Bids due: May 13, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

2025-006

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of demolition of portables. Experienced firms are invited to submit a for consideration by the District. The documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. A conference will be held at 9:00 on April 14, 2025, at 1710 N Humboldt St, Portland, OR 97217. shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Bid Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on May 13, 2025 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Heather DeWig at purchasing@pps.net.

Published March 28, 2025.