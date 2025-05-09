PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEACH PORTABLE DEMO

Published 1:09 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By kristinehumphries

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BEACH PORTABLE DEMO

Bids due: May 13, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

2025-006

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of demolition of portables. Experienced firms are invited to submit a for consideration by the District. The documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. A conference will be held at 9:00 on April 14, 2025, at 1710 N Humboldt St, Portland, OR 97217. shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Bid Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on May 13, 2025 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Heather DeWig at purchasing@pps.net.

Published March 28, 2025.

More Bid notices

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION US101/OR540 ADA CURB RAMPS (COOS BAY/NORTH BEND), PHASE 2

EUGENE WATER & ELECTRIC BOARD WILLAMETTE RIVER INTAKE AND WATER TREATMENT PLANT ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON HARM REDUCTION BIOHAZARDOUS MEDICAL WASTE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION AND DISPOSAL

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON ROCKY POINT CULVERT REPAIR

Print Article