Oregon favorite Burgerville announces Woodburn location Published 10:50 am Friday, May 9, 2025

An Oregon fast-food favorite is officially coming to Woodburn.

Burgerville representatives have stated that the Pacific Northwest burger chain has signed a lease at 105 N. Arney Road near Interstate 5 and the Woodburn Premium Outlets.

Burgerville first announced plans for a Woodburn location in January, but the company had not yet found a location for a restaurant until recently.

“Following the popularity of our Wilsonville location, we knew adding a stop further down the I-5 corridor was the right move,” Burgerville CEO Ed Casey said in the announcement. “We are excited to serve the Woodburn community and its visitors.”

Burgerville is best known for its burgers, sandwiches and shakes. There are currently no Burgervilles in Woodburn, with the closest locations in Canby and Wilsonville.

While Burgerville has not yet released information on the new location’s opening timeline, the company has already begun posting job listings for the new Woodburn restaurant.